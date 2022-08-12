Britney Spears' lawyer tells ex-husband Kevin Federline that bullying will not be tolerated

An attorney for pop star Britney Spears has released a statement with sharp words directed at the singer's ex-husband, Kevin Federline, who also fathered multiple children with Spears.

Spears' ex-husband posted multiple videos to Instagram on Wednesday said to have been filmed by Spears' son years ago. In the videos, you can hear Spears using harsh language while verbally disagreeing with the child.

As CNN reported, the videos have been removed from the social media platform but were published by TMZ.

Spears' attorney said in a statement that Spears' team is “working with Instagram to ensure that Mr. Federline adheres to its rules, and we are exploring all appropriate relief against him.”

Associated Press Britney Spears and husband Kevin Federline

Mathew Rosengart, an attorney for Spears, said, “Whether he realizes it or not, Mr. Federline has not only violated the privacy and dignity of the mother of his children, he has undermined his own children, whose privacy he should protect.” He said, Mr. Federline’s ill-advised decision to post an old video of his 11 and 12-year-old children was cruel, bottom of the barrel stuff.”

“It has been my honor to work with Britney, to suspend her father as conservator, to help her gain her freedom and dignity, and to help protect her from the type of bullying she endured in the past - and we will not tolerate bullying in any area,” Rosengart said.

Federline said in his post that he was sharing the video to show why he and his family have recently distanced themselves from Spears.