Body of missing Florida woman found in septic tank

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The body of a Florida woman was found by deputies in a septic tank buried in her backyard.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said Saturday in a Facebook post that investigators in Jensen Beach, Florida, found what's believed to be the body of 57-year-old Cynthia Coles submerged in the septic tank.

"Detectives spent hours excavating Cole’s backyard and located the body submerged in the contents of the tank about four feet underground," the post says.

Shortly after finding the body, deputies arrested her handyman, Keoki Hilo Demich. He's been charged with second-degree murder.

Authorities have not revealed a motive.

"There are elements to this case still being investigated," the sheriff's office said.

Cole had been missing for more than a week.