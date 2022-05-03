Watch
Biden to visit Lockheed plant as US continues shipping security aid to Ukraine

Evan Vucci/AP
President Joe Biden walks to speak to the media before boarding Air Force One for a trip to Alabama to visit a Lockheed Martin plant, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Posted at 12:14 PM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 13:14:33-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will visit a Lockheed Martin plant in Alabama that manufactures an antitank weapons system Tuesday afternoon.

Biden is scheduled to tour the facility and then give remarks about the security assistance the U.S. is providing Ukraine's military.

The president is expected to laud the U.S.-made arms as a gamechanger in Ukraine’s resistance to Russia's invasion.

A senior adviser with the Center for Strategic and International Studies says the U.S. has provided at least 7,000 Javelins to Ukraine in recent years.

As the conflict drags on, however, Biden will be faced with questions about how much money the U.S. is willing to invest in Ukraine.

Biden has already approved hundreds of millions of dollars in security assistance and humanitarian aid for the war-torn country.

