Average US price of gas jumps a nickel per gallon to $2.94

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
A motorist puts gas in his car at a Shell station Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to know why the state's gas prices are higher than the rest of the country. Newsom asked the California Energy Commission on Tuesday for an analysis of the state's gas prices by May 15. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Posted at 3:38 PM, Mar 28, 2021
The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped a nickel per gallon over the past two weeks to $2.94.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price at the pump might be near its peak as gasoline supply evens out across the country.

The price of gas has spiked 77 cents per gallon since Nov. 20 and is at the highest point since May 2019.

The highest average price in the nation right now is $3.94 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average is $2.54 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The average price of diesel also went up 5 cents over the same period to $3.14.

