Amtrak engineer acquitted in 2015 derailment that killed 8

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — An Amtrak engineer has been acquitted of charges related to a deadly high-speed derailment that left eight people dead and hundreds injured in Philadelphia in 2015.

After just over an hour of deliberations, the jury cleared 38-year-old engineer Brandon Bostian of causing a catastrophe, involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment.

He had been charged once for each injury and death.

Bostian did not make a statement after the verdict was read. However, he was clearly emotional as he was leaving the courthouse.

Bostian’s lawyer describes him as having a perfect work record until he was distracted by people throwing rocks in the area just before the crash.

The train was going more than 100 mph on a 50-mph curve when the train derailed.

Amtrak had already settled civil litigation for $265 million.