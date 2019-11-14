Menu

Watch
NewsNational

Actions

2 killed in fiery 8-vehicle crash near Tampa

Posted: 7:55 AM, Nov 14, 2019
Updated: 2019-11-14 08:55:21-05
items.[0].videoTitle
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash on NB I-75. https://wfts.tv/2KjAhk8

NEW TAMPA, Fla. — State troopers are investigating an 8-vehicle wreck that occurred on I-75 north in New Tampa Wednesday night that killed two people and injured several others.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to a call of a deadly crash near mile marker 27 around 6 p.m.

The Pasco Fire Rescue said two people died at the scene, and six other people were transported to the hospital. Two others were checked out by emergency crews on scene, Pasco Fire Rescue said.

The crash shut down northbound lanes of I-75 in New Tampa for several hours Wednesday night and into Thursday morning before they reopened just before 8 a.m.

The identities of the two deceased victims have not been released yet, pending next-of-kin notification.

According to a crash report, a total of eight vehicles were involved. That included two semis.

The report says as traffic slowed, a semi driver failed to slow down and moved into the center lane in an effort to avoid a collision. The semi then hit the back of a Chevy Equinox, which then hit a Buick Verano, which then hit a BMW.

The semi then continued forward, the report says, and hit the back of a Mercedes and the back of another semi.

The report says the Mercedes became trapped between the two semis as a result, and the initial semi came to a final rest on top of it.

As a result, the semi and the Mercedes both became fully engulfed in fire. FHP says both drivers died at the scene.

FHP says the crash remains under investigation.

This story was originally published by WFTS in Tampa, Florida.

Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.