2 killed in fiery 8-vehicle crash near Tampa

NEW TAMPA, Fla. — State troopers are investigating an 8-vehicle wreck that occurred on I-75 north in New Tampa Wednesday night that killed two people and injured several others.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to a call of a deadly crash near mile marker 27 around 6 p.m.

The Pasco Fire Rescue said two people died at the scene, and six other people were transported to the hospital. Two others were checked out by emergency crews on scene, Pasco Fire Rescue said.

The crash shut down northbound lanes of I-75 in New Tampa for several hours Wednesday night and into Thursday morning before they reopened just before 8 a.m.

The identities of the two deceased victims have not been released yet, pending next-of-kin notification.