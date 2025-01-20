WATCH: Inauguration Day 2025

WASHINGTON — Monday, Jan. 20, marks the official 60th Presidential Inauguration Day for 2025. The day is also Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday.

President-elect Donald Trump said his inauguration will move indoors on Monday. Due to the freezing temperatures expected in Washington, D.C., he'll be sworn in inside the Capitol Rotunda.

ABC News offers live coverage of the event here:

In addition to the swearing-in ceremony, there are musical performances, a celebratory parade, and several formal balls.

Vice-President-elect JD Vance will also take the oath of office.

