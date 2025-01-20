Watch Now
NewsNational Politics

Actions

WATCH: Inauguration Day 2025

Donald Trump
John Raoux/AP
File - Former President Donald Trump, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Donald Trump
Posted
and last updated

WASHINGTON — Monday, Jan. 20, marks the official 60th Presidential Inauguration Day for 2025. The day is also Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday.

President-elect Donald Trump said his inauguration will move indoors on Monday. Due to the freezing temperatures expected in Washington, D.C., he'll be sworn in inside the Capitol Rotunda.

ABC News offers live coverage of the event here:

In addition to the swearing-in ceremony, there are musical performances, a celebratory parade, and several formal balls.

Vice-President-elect JD Vance will also take the oath of office.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood