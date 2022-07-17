Senator Ted Cruz said the Supreme Court was 'clearly wrong' in the decision made for the case of Obergefell v. Hodges, the ruling that legalized same-sex marriage in the United States in 2015, on Saturday in an episode featured on his verified YouTube podcast page.

Sen. Cruz spoke with political commentator Liz Wheeler on their joint podcast show called 'The Cloakroom,' in Saturday's episode about the vulnerability of the Obergefell ruling, calling it an 'overreach.'

"If you were in this role as an advocate and if Obegefell was in front of the Supreme Court again in the same way, what would be the vulnerability of this case?" Wheeler asked. "What would be the argument against this case, or the argument for overturning?"

Before Cruz stated the Supreme Court was 'clearly wrong' in the ruling on legalizing same-sex marriage, Cruz first responded by saying the case, similar to Roe v. Wade, ignored 'two centuries of the nation's history.'

He continued on saying that marriage was an 'issue' always left to the states, and he brought up how different states were adopting their own policies and views on marriage, such as some legalizing same-sex marriage and others allowing civil partnerships.

"Had the Court not ruled in Obergefell, the democratic process would've continued to operate, that if you believed gay marriage was a good idea, the way the Constitution set up for you to advance that position, is to convince your fellow citizen," said Cruz. "And if you succeeded in convincing your fellow citizens, then your state would change the laws to reflect those views."

Cruz said with the ruling of Obergefell, the Court 'was overreaching' when it was decided to mandate states to sanction and permit gay marriage.

Cruz started to raise the question of whether or not the Court would reverse the ruling before bringing up the example of the Court's ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson; calling the case different and agreeing with the Court's action.

The short, minute and a half clip posted on the senator's YouTube page did not continue the interview with Wheeler.