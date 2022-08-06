President Biden tests negative for COVID-19

WASHINGTON — President Biden has tested negative for COVID-19, the White House reports.

Dr. Kevin O'Connor, physician to President Biden, reported Saturday Biden was tested with a SARS-CoV-2 antigen test which came back negative.

O'Connor said in an abundance of caution, Biden will remain isolated until he tests negative a second time.

Despite his rebound positive result reported on July 30, President Biden has continued to feel very well, his doctor said.

O'Connor will continue to update White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre daily with any changes in the president's condition or treatment plan, he said in a letter.