Watch Now
NewsNational Politics

Actions

President Biden tests negative for COVID-19

Biden plans to ask America for '100 days to mask' on Inauguration Day
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolyn Kaster/AP
President-elect Joe Biden walks from his motorcade to speak to members of the media Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Biden plans to ask America for '100 days to mask' on Inauguration Day
Posted at 6:19 PM, Aug 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-06 19:29:36-04

WASHINGTON — President Biden has tested negative for COVID-19, the White House reports.

Dr. Kevin O'Connor, physician to President Biden, reported Saturday Biden was tested with a SARS-CoV-2 antigen test which came back negative.

O'Connor said in an abundance of caution, Biden will remain isolated until he tests negative a second time.

Despite his rebound positive result reported on July 30, President Biden has continued to feel very well, his doctor said.

O'Connor will continue to update White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre daily with any changes in the president's condition or treatment plan, he said in a letter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019