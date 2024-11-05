LIVE BLOG: Election Day in your neighborhood; Central Texas voters head to the polls

We're tracking the latest updates on local and national races as voters across Central Texas head to the polls.

9:00 a.m. - BELL COUNTY

At this time, more than 5,500 Bell County voters have checked in to cast their ballots.

Technicians are actively working to resolve an issue with the Wait Times portal.

8:05 a.m. - BELL COUNTY

In the first hour of voting, more than 3,000 Bell County voters checked in to cast their ballots. There are 600 election workers at the county's 42 voting sites.

7:50 a.m. - WACO

7:45 a.m. - HARKER HEIGHTS

7:30 a.m. - BELL COUNTY

Within the first thirty minutes of voting, more than 1,500 Bell County voters checked in to vote. Across the county, polling locations are checking in voters in an average of less than a minute.

7:25 a.m. - WACO

7:15 a.m. - BELL COUNTY

Bell County reports strong voter turnout to start Election Day. Within the first ten minutes of voting, more than 500 Bell County voters had already checked in to vote. Bell County has 42 voting sites open for Election Day.

6:15 a.m. - HARKER HEIGHTS