Colin Allred launches Senate bid, vows to fight corruption

DALLAS, Texas (KXXV) — Former Congressman Colin Allred announced Tuesday he is launching a campaign for the U.S. Senate, focusing on lowering costs and combating political corruption that he says is hurting working-class Texans.

Allred, a Democrat who represented Texas’ 32nd Congressional District, shared his personal story in a campaign video, recalling his upbringing by a single mother who was a public school teacher and his journey from undrafted NFL linebacker to civil rights attorney and congressman.

“At heart, I’m still that undrafted kid fighting for what’s right,” Allred said. “Folks who play by the rules can’t seem to get ahead, while those cutting corners and cutting deals are doing just fine.”

He specifically criticized Republican Senator John Cornyn and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, vowing to take on what he called “corrupt politicians rigging the economy against hardworking Texans.”

Allred said his campaign will begin rolling out detailed proposals in the coming months, starting with an anti-corruption plan aimed at easing financial burdens on Texas families.

Born and raised in Dallas, Allred played football at Baylor University, where he served as team captain. After five seasons in the NFL, his career was cut short by injury, leading him to pursue a law degree and eventually join the Obama administration at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

In 2018, Allred flipped a Republican-held congressional seat in a GOP-leaning district and went on to serve three terms in Congress. He was known for his bipartisan record and led efforts to expand VA services, including the opening of a new veterans hospital in Garland.

Allred lives in Dallas with his wife, Alexandra, and their two young children.