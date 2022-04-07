Today is National No Housework Day!

This holiday was created by Thomas and Ruth Roy, a married couple who regularly create atypical holidays, according to National Today.

The website also indicates Thomas Roy began to make up these holidays during the 1980s.

For the Roys, they created this holiday in particular because they felt cleaning and other chores became deeply rooted in our lives that a break was needed, National Today says.

The holiday ties in just in time of a famous time of year- spring cleaning.

While the exact origin of spring cleaning isn't known, Country Living states the season has ties to multiple religious and cultural groups. They cite on their website that Iranians have their own version of spring cleaning with the Persian holiday of "Nowruz," which marks the first day of the new year and is a 13-day celebration.

Country Living also mentions ties to the Jewish holiday of Passover saying cleaning is done right before the celebrations.

For Catholics, churches altars are cleaned on the Thursday before Easter, says Country Living.

All three holidays are celebrated in the springtime in the months of March or April.