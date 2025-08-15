U.S. Attorney General announced $50 million reward for arrest of Velezuelan President Nicolás Maduro

The Department of Justice and State Department announced on Friday a historic $50 million reward for information leading to the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

United State Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a video press release that Maduro uses foreign terrorist organizations like Tren de Aragua (TDA), the Sinaloa Cartel and Cartel of the Suns to bring deadly drugs and violence into the U.S.

"To date, the DEA has seized 30 tons of cocaine linked to Maduro and his associates with nearly seven tons linked to Maduro himself, which represents a primary source of income for the deadly cartels based in Venezuela and Mexico," Bondi said.

Bondi added that the DOJ has seized over $700 million of Maduro-linked assets, including two private jets, nine vehicles and more, claiming he is one of the largest narco traffickers in the world and a threat to the U.S.'s national security.

"Therefore, we've doubled his reward to $50 million. Under President Trump's leadership, Maduro will not escape justice and he will be held accountable for his despicable crimes," Bondi said.

A tipline has been established for information that could lead to Maduro's arrest, call 1-202-307-4228 or go online at DEA.gov/submit-tip.