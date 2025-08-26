Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement

Brynn Anderson/AP
Taylor Swift kisses Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22 against the 49ers. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Taylor Swift announced her engagement to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on her Instagram Tuesday.

Her post garnered over a million likes withing 10 minutes of her posting.

The global popstar and football player have been together for around two year, confirming their relationship in October of 2023.

Her caption read: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨"

TAYLOR SWIFT ENGAGEMENT.jpg

This comes after her surprise announcement of her 12th album, "The Life of a Showgirl" that she shared on Travis and Jason Kelce's podcast "New Heights".

