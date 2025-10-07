Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
'She's strong, she's loved': Dolly Parton's sister calls for prayers as country star faces health challenges

Charlie Riedel/AP
FILE - Dolly Parton performs during an event celebrating the expansion of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Overland Park, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Dolly Parton's sister, Freida Parton, put out a call on social media for prayers for the country music legend as she's been dealing with recent health concerns.

"Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly. Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately. I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been lead to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me," Freida said on Facebook.

This comes more than a week after Dolly Parton announced she's postponing her first Las Vegas residency in 32 years, citing "health challenges."

Parton's post said that her doctors told her she needed a few procedures, which she jokingly replied that, "it must be time for my 100,000 mile check-up, although it's not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!"

