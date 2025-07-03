Gunfire erupts at Chicago party: 4 killed, 14 hospitalized

CHICAGO (KXXV) — Four people were killed and 14 others injured in a drive-by shooting late Wednesday in Chicago’s River North neighborhood, police said Thursday.

At least three of the wounded were reported to be in critical condition.

According to the Associated Press, police said, the gunfire erupted outside a restaurant and lounge where an album release party was reportedly being held.

A vehicle pulled up, and someone inside opened fire into a crowd standing outside before fleeing the scene. No arrests have been made.

Preliminary reports indicate that 18 people — 13 women and five men — were shot, ranging in age from 21 to 32. The victims who died include two men and two women. The wounded were transported to multiple area hospitals.

Chris King, a spokesperson for Northwestern Medicine, told the AP that the emergency department was evaluating several individuals injured in the shooting but could not confirm how many patients were admitted or their conditions.

The investigation remains ongoing.