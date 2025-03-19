Attacks on Tesla spread, including an incident at DFW Airport

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Vandalism against properties bearing Elon Musk’s electric car brand is rising both in the U.S. and internationally.

While no injuries have been reported, Tesla showrooms, vehicle lots, charging stations, and privately owned cars have been attacked. In Canada, safety concerns led to Tesla’s removal from an international auto show.

According to the AP, activists have protested peacefully at Tesla dealerships and factories across North America and Europe. Some Tesla owners, including a U.S. senator who clashed with Musk, have pledged to sell their vehicles.

Federal agents in South Carolina arrested a man last week for allegedly setting fire to Tesla charging stations near Charleston.

According to an affidavit from a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent, authorities discovered writings critical of the government and DOGE in his bedroom and wallet.

At the same time, Dallas residents who own a Tesla experienced vandalism at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

Tesla was once a favorite among the democrats, boosted by a $465 million federal loan during the Obama administration.

So what changed?

Elon Musk is one of the world’s wealthiest people. In 2024, Musk used his significant financial influence to back Trump’s successful re-election campaign, contributing over $280 million to Republican candidates across various levels in the 2023-24 election cycle.

Musk supports President Donald Trump with all his might and has ultimately burned bridges with the Democrats and some of his previous supporters, possibly damaging his Tesla merchandise and causing the fall of stocks.