Murder suspect arrested in connection with city's 19th homicide of 2022: Killeen police

KILLEEN, Texas — A 31-year-old man has been arrested for a murder that occurred last week in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane.

Authorities located and arrested Kenneth Lloyd Carter for the homicide on Thursday in Humble, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Carter allegedly shot and killed 34-year-old Stepheno Rashad Gibson about 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 13, Killeen police said. Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke pronounced Gibson dead – at the scene – about 5:15 p.m. that day.

Gibson was the City of Killeen’s 19th murder victim this year.

Police found and took Carter into custody after Killeen Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit had presented the case to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office. A complaint for murder had been returned and arrest warrant issued, a news release Friday said.

Magistrate James Callan, Harris County Criminal Court 4, set Carter’s bond at $25,000, the release said.

25 News will provide additional details when they become available.