Multiple drivers taken to hospital after Bell County chain-reaction crash: DPS

BELL COUNTY, Texas – Multiple drivers were taken to the hospital after a chain-reaction crash involving a “truck tractor” in Bell County during Wednesday’s wet weather.

The crash occurred about 8:30 a.m. on FM 439 / Sparta Road, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Thursday.

“A 1997 Freightliner truck tractor, operated by a 41-year-old male from Mt. Pleasant, Texas, was traveling westbound on FM 439,” DPS said. “... The truck tractor was traveling at an unsafe speed for the wet roadway. As the driver of the truck tractor applied his brakes, the truck lost control and jack-knifed.

“The truck traveled into the eastbound lane and side swiped a 2008 Chevrolet truck, operated by a 31-year-old male from Harker Heights, Texas, struck a 2006 Nissan SUV operated by a 22-year-old male from Cartersville, Georgia, and then struck a 2019 Volkswagen Sedan operated by a 27-year-old female from Killeen, Texas.”

Every driver except for the one in the Volkswagen were taken for injuries sustained in the crash, DPS said.

The crash remains under investigation.

