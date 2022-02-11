Motorist evades arrest after Freestone County chase ends in Mexia

TEAGUE, Texas — What started with Freestone County deputies chasing a motorist for a minor traffic infraction early Friday morning ended with a crash in Teague and ultimately the suspect evading law enforcement in Mexia.

That’s according to the Teague Police Department, which reports the suspect is known and that its department plans on filing criminal charges and seeking restitution for damages caused during the pursuit.

According to a social media post, Teague police say they learned of the Freestone County pursuit approaching the city of Teague about 1 a.m. Friday.

“Teague police attempted to utilize our Stop Sticks, but the suspect avoided them by crossing into oncoming traffic lanes,” police said. “The pursuit continued through various streets in Teague. The suspect vehicle crashed into and damaged power lines at the 8th Avenue City Park, at 8th and Cypress. This caused a power outage in the area.”

That’s when the suspect left Teague and evaded deputies until reaching the City of Mexia, where he fled from his vehicle and then was involved in a foot chase, police said. He ultimately evaded deputies and officers in Mexia.

Oncor, after being contacted, restored power to the 8th Avenue City Park in Teague, according to Teague police.

No one was injured as a result of this vehicle pursuit, police said.