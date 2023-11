KILLEEN, Texas – A man attempting to stand on his motorcycle lost control, fell and was struck and killed while traveling on I-14 at Clear Creek Road.

“After the cyclist fell onto the highway, he was struck by a Honda passenger car,” the Texas Department of Public Safety said Tuesday in a news release.

The motorcyclist’s identity wasn’t immediately released, pending notification of next of kin.

25 News will provide additional details as they become available.