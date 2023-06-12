Motorcyclist struck by vehicle, dies; search on for suspect: Killeen police

KILLEEN, Texas – Police are asking for help in identifying a driver who struck – and killed – a motorcyclist who was attempting to retrieve an item dropped in the roadway.

Justice of the Peace Nicola James pronounced Eric Rucker dead early Sunday morning after officers had responded to the 1900 block of E. Elms Road, Killeen police said in a news release. James ordered an autopsy.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that two motorcycle operators were traveling westbound on E. Elms Road when the victim dropped an item in the roadway,” the release said. “Both motorcyclists stopped and got off their motorcycles to retrieve the item. While the victim was trying to recover the dropped item, he was struck by a passing vehicle.

“The suspect vehicle was described to be a smaller gray sedan, and may have front end and windshield damage.”

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

25 News will provide additional information as it becomes available.