Motorcyclist dead after crash near Cody Poe Road

KILLEEN, TX — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash near Cody Poe Road and Armadillo Street Saturday evening.

Killeen PD responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a car shortly after 7:30 Saturday night, April 24.

In a press release, KPD states that a Suzuki motorcycle collided with a Toyota Camry in the 2600 block of Cody Poe Road.

Authorities identified the driver of the motorcycle as 29-year old Landis Watson.

The driver of the Camry was transported to Baylor Scott and White in serious condition.