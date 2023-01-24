Mother killed, daughter injured after fight with man at Houston motel

HOUSTON — A woman is dead and her adult daughter is hospitalized after a late-night shooting at a motel in southeast Houston, news outlets reported.

As first published by ABC13, officers were dispatched around 10 p.m. Monday to the Cushingberry Motel in the 4500 block of Idaho Street on reports of a shooting.

Houston police said the women were staying in the same room alongside a man now being considered the suspect.

At this point, investigators said their exact relationship is unknown.

However, investigators have since confirmed there was some type of fight, with a male suspect later opening fire.

Police said the mother died at the scene.

Police also confirmed that her daughter was shot at least one time in the stomach area.

The adult daughter was later transported to the hospital and is reported to be stable.

Police said the male suspect accused of shooting the two women ran away.

The suspect is described as a Black male in his 50s with a stocky build

and beard.

Police said witnessed described him as wearing a blue or light gray T-shirt and blue jeans when he ran off.