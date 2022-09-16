Woman killed outside daycare on Indy's west side, suspect hurt in shooting involving police

INDIANAPOLIS — The man suspected of fatally shooting a woman while she was dropping her children off at a daycare was hurt during a shooting involving police.

Around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, the suspect was injured in an officer-involved shooting near 10th Street and North Delaware Street in Downtown Indianapolis, according to IMPD Officer Samone Burris and WRTV Investigates sources.

The suspect was taken to an Indianapolis hospital and was reportedly "awake and breathing," according to Burris. Early reports indicate he was armed with a rifle and shot in the legs. It's not clear at this time if he was shot by an officer.

Rachael Wilkerson/WRTV

Burris told WRTV that police located several firearms during their investigation.

Police haven't released additional information at this time.

Hours earlier, a woman was shot to death early Friday while she was dropping off her children at a daycare center and church on the city's west side, police say.

Officer responded about 7:20 a.m. to the intersection of West 10th Street and North Holmes Avenue after receiving a call that someone had been shot there, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The intersection is right next to Charity Church Child Care Center in the 2600 block of West 10th Street. It's on the edge of the Haughville neighborhood.

Provided/Witness The suspect in a homicide Sept. 16, 2022 at a day care on Indy's west side is wheeled away on a stretcher following an officer-involved shooting.

The victim, whose age and identity haven't been disclosed by police, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the suspect came up to the victim in the daycare parking lot and shot her multiple times, killing her. Investigators believe the shooting was targeted, not random.

There were children besides the victim's preset at the time, some of whom witnessed the violence. The victim's children did not witness the shooting, according to police.

WRTV/Shea Goodpastor

Officers worked on getting children who were at the daycare at the time back home through a back entrance, an official told WRTV at the scene. Parents and guardians could retrieve their kids through a back alley east of Holmes Street accessible by St. Clair Street.

A chaplain was called to the scene for the children who were present, the family of the victim and others who were impacted.

A section of 10th Street in the area of the homicide was temporarily closed and later reopened. After the suspect was shot, the intersection of 10th and Delaware streets was closed. It's expected to be inaccessible for several hours.

Anyone with more information may contact IMPD detectives at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

This is a developing story.

WRTV Investigates Reporter Rafael Sanchez contributed to this report.