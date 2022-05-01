2 children dead after Galveston house fire: CNN

GALVESTON, Texas — In Galveston - two children were killed in a horrific house fire early Sunday.

Neighbors said they tried to save the children, but the police told them to stop because it was too dangerous.

Cellphone footage shows the flames bursting from an upstairs window.

Firefighters on the ground can be seen battling the blaze.

James Rodgers's house is connected to that very home - he said the children inside were family members.

"They were my cousin and niece, Logan and Jade," said Rodgers.

Fire officials say calls came in about 2:35 a.m.

The children and their father were inside the home at the time.

The father was able to get out but the children were stuck inside.

One neighbor said they scrambled to get the word out.

"One of my friends went and tried to crawl up there to like get into the window," said the neighbor, who wishes to remain anonymous.

"The police told him to get down and he got down."

Their worst fear was confirmed when they say mom made it back home a short time later.

"She made it about 20 minutes later and I could just tell the way she was screaming, it wasn't good news."

Veronica von Blon, a nearby neighbor, said the entire community is heartbroken.

The family, now in everyone's thoughts and prayers.

"You see something like this and it's just so sad," said von Blon.

"It really is, sad,"

It's unclear right now what ignited the fire.