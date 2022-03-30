Watch
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office searching for 17-year-old missing teen

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Missing teen Jalicia Jones
Posted at 6:58 PM, Mar 30, 2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 17-year-old missing teen.

The sheriff's office said Jalicia Jones was last seen on Tuesday in Conroe at 9 p.m. at the Best Western Hotel located at 17081 Interstate 45.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a black pocket, blue jeans, a blue sweatshirt tied around her waist, and high top tennis shoes. She was also believed to be carrying a white backpack.

Jones has family in Galveston, and it's possible she is in the Galveston area.

Those who have seen Jones or are aware of her whereabouts are urged to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at (936)-760-5800 option 3 and use the case number 22A91783.

