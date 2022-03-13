Mississippi couple accused of locking children in dog cage

SENATOBIA, Miss. (AP) — A couple in Mississippi’s Tate County is charged with felony child abuse after being accused of locking their grandchildren in a dog cage.

The Tate County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report from East Tate Elementary School of a student who told a teacher about getting locked in a cage at home when they get in trouble, WMC-TV reported.

Investigators, along with Child Protective Services, went to the home and found a metal cage with a locking device and enough evidence to believe at some point children had been placed inside the cage.

The child’s grandmother, 51-year-old Brenda Dennison, and her boyfriend, 52-year-old Adrian LeSure, were arrested on a charge of felony child abuse. It was unknown if either Dennison or LeSure has an attorney who could speak on their behalf.

The sheriff’s office said four children were living in the home and have been placed in CPS custody.