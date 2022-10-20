Milam County deputy who was shot 'resting comfortably' in stable condition: County Judge

UPDATE

ROCKDALE, Texas — A Milam County deputy who was shot yesterday remains in stable condition, "resting comfortably," County Judge Steve Young told 25 News on Thursday.

Samuel Ferguson IV – a mental health deputy for the Milam County Sheriff’s Office – will undergo jaw reconstruction surgery after being shot in the cheek, Young said.

Ferguson was also grazed elsewhere, but Young didn’t know the exact location.

According to authorities, Ferguson suffered gunshot wounds about 2 p.m. Wednesday while conducting an assessment of an individual experiencing a crisis in the 100 block of Inwood Drive, just west of the city in the Western Hills subdivision.

When Deputy Ferguson attempted to take the subject "for an emergency order of detention, the subject opened fire on the deputy,” a news release said. “The deputy was hit multiple times and returned fire striking the subject.”

The subject, who wasn't immediately named, was killed during the exchange of gunfire.

ORIGINAL STORY

Sheriff Mike Clore told 25 News that one of the first responders that rushed to the scene was actually Ferguson's own son, who also works for the sheriff's office and was on duty at the time.

County Judge Steve Young tells 25 News anchor Todd Unger the shooting happened in the Western Hills part of town.

He said the Central County Services mental health unit was also on scene, but no one was injured from that team.

Texas Rangers have been asked to investigate the incident.

The subject's name is being withheld until family is notified.

