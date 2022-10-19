Milam County deputy shot ‘multiple times’ during call, kills subject

ROCKDALE, Texas — A Milam County deputy was shot multiple times Wednesday afternoon during a mental health call near Rockdale.

About 2 p.m., Samuel Ferguson IV – mental health deputy for the Milam County Sheriff’s Office – suffered gunshot wounds while conducting an assessment of an individual experiencing a crisis in the 100 block of Inwood Drive, just west of the city in the Western Hills subdivision.

“When Deputy Ferguson attempted to take the subject for an emergency order of detention, the subject opened fire on the deputy,” a news release said. “The deputy was hit multiple times and returned fire striking the subject.”

While the subject was pronounced dead at the scene, Ferguson – a law enforcement officer for 28 years – was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in Temple, where he remains in stable condition.

Texas Rangers have been asked to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

The identity of the killed subject wasn’t immediately released, pending notification of next of kin.

25 News has a news crew on the way and will report more information as it becomes available.