Midway teacher recognized after helping fellow teacher who was choking

WACO, Texas — A Midway ISD teacher was recognized this week after the district said she saved the life of another teacher.

Lindsey Pick and Paula Farmer were eating lunch together on Tuesday, Sept. 13 when Farmer began to choke on her food. Without hesitation, Pick began the Heimlich Maneuver.

In the moment she said she wasn't sure she was doing it right, but was able to stop Farmer from choking.

On Sept. 20, Pick was awarded the Extra Mile Hero Award for her actions that day. Farmer was also present at the Board of Trustees meeting when the award was given.

