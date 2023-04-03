Midland police say female suspect wanted after causing $21K in damages to Wing Stop

MIDLAND, Texas — A female suspect is wanted after causing $21,000 worth of damages to a Wing Stop, police said.

The incident occurred on March 9 at the Wing Stop located at 3323 North Midland Drive, according to the Midland Police Department.

Police said the customer was unhappy about the store's policy on showing a credit card for online purchases.

Police said the manager had attempted to calm her down when the customer pushed the cash register and attempted to get behind the counter to confront them.

Following this, police said the customer then began damaging "all the cash registers, including the phones" - resulting in a confirmed $21,000 in total damages.

Police also noted the customer was not the person on the card, and that it had been a male's name.

At this time a $1,000 cash reward is potentially available to the first person able to identify the female suspect, according to Midland Crime Stoppers.

"No caller ID is ever used, and you will remain anonymous." Midland Crime Stoppers said.

Released surveillance video: Midland Crime Stoppers.