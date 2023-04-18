Mexia police searching for missing 19-year-old, clarify online rumors

MEXIA, Texas — A teenager is missing and the Mexia Police Department is asking for help.

Xavier Omarion Molina, 19, of Forrest Glade was last seen leaving a relative's residence prior to 8 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of East Palestine, according to the Mexia Police Department.

Police said Molina is believed to have left with the relative's firearm without permission.

"The Mexia Police Department would also like to make it clear that despite rumors on social media platforms, Molina is no longer a student at the Mexia Independent School District and has made no threats towards the school district, it’s staff or student body," the Mexia Police Department said in a statement.

Molina is described as a Black male, five feet eight inches tall and weighing about 147 lbs.

He is described as having black hair and brown eyes.

He is also believed to be wearing a grey hooded Nike sweatshirt, black pants, black socks and black slides or sandals.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Mexia Police Detective David Bell at 254-717-5510, the Mexia Police Department at 254-562-4154, the Limestone County Communications Center at 254-729-4555, or dial 911.