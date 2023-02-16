Meteorite impact west of McAllen sparks local investigation

MCALLEN, Texas — South Texas law enforcement is investigating a meteorite impact west of McAllen.

Officials said they were notified by Houston Air Traffic Control that two aircrafts had reported seeing a meteorite.

The exact point of impact remains undetermined, according to Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

While no damage was reported, law enforcement said they received multiple reports from concerned residents that heard the impact.

NASA defines a meteoroid as a small particle from a comet or asteroid orbiting the Sun that survives its passage through the Earth's atmosphere and lands upon the Earth's surface.