Meet The New Member of the 25 Weather Team!

Staff Report

25 Weather just got a new tool in the battle against severe weather. Introducing the Allen Samuels 25 Storm Wrangler powered by Cen-Tex Roof Systems.

Since severe weather can strike anywhere in Central Texas, we needed a vehicle that could take us anywhere. The 25 Storm Wrangler will allow us to cover severe weather from every angle and bring you a more complete picture from the front line of the storm.

The 25 Storm Wrangler is packed with technology to help us broadcast live from the field, so you can ride along with our 25 Weather experts as they track severe weather across Central Texas.

“Our viewers safety is the 25 Weather team’s top priority. And the 25 Storm Wrangler will allow us to track severe weather in real time from the storm, so our viewers will have the most up to date information and keep their families safe,” said Dave German, Vice President / GM

“You’ve always counted on 25 Weather for the latest in technology, and starting this severe weather season, the 25 Storm Wrangler will be out tracking storms to keep you and your family safe. This gives us an eye out in the field to get the information we need to give you the best forecast possible. Make sure to look for it in your community,” said Chief Meteorologist Matt Hines

We’re excited to add the 25 Storm Wrangler to our arsenal of tools that we use to keep you safe during severe weather. Thank you to Allen Samuels Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and Cen-Tex Roof Systems for helping bring the 25 Storm Wrangler to you.