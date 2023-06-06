Meet Smokey: Temple Fire & Rescue training pup to become emotional support canine

Temple Fire & Rescue first introduced us to Smokey when he was just a few months old. Now he's embarking on a new journey and is set to make history by helping the men and women who protect us.

On his 1st birthday, Smokey will officially train to become the agency's first ever emotional support pup.

“He does have a few certifications already,” said Santos Soto with Temple Fire & Rescue. “His Star Puppy and then his Canine Good Citizen.”

Smokey’s upcoming gig is one leg up from what history tails.

"Back in the day, they would use these dogs to protect their fire engines, the horses,” Santos said.

Today, Dalmatians like Smokey are helping put out different kinds of fires.

"Therapy canines have shown to be beneficial to not just improve mood and morale, but they also help manage anxieties and depression,” Soto said.

The National Fallen Firefighter Foundation says there are an average of 100 to 200 deaths by suicide every single year. That's double the rate of the general population.

As Smokey's handler Soto has noticed, the difference having a dog around the station can really make.

“I’m proud knowing that I get to kind of make a difference with him, and with those other members, he's already making a big impact,” Soto said. “I'm happy to make it with him and with those other members.”

There are around 50,000 therapy canines like Smokey in the United States.

On July 4, when Smokey turns one year old, he will add to that number and start training with the Central Texas Go Team Therapy and Crisis Dogs.