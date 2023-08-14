McGregor man killed in motorcycle-car crash: DPS

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas – A 47-year-old McGregor man died late Saturday, the result of a motorcycle-car crash on SH 6 about 2.5 miles south of Valley Mills.

Police say Jason Ford was killed when his 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle – traveling south on SH 6 – veered over the center double yellow lines at “an excessive rate of speed” and collided with an oncoming vehicle, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a news release Monday.

A 29-year-old Waco woman was traveling north on SH 6 when Ford’s motorcycle collided with her 2014 Toyota passenger car, DPS said.

The accident occurred about 11:50 p.m. Saturday.

25 News will provide additional details when they become available.