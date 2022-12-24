Maxi Jazz, front man for British band Faithless, dead at 65

NEW YORK (AP) — Maxi Jazz, a DJ and singer who fronted the eclectic British dance band Faithless known for such hits as “Insomnia” and “We Come 1,” has died. He was 65.

Faithless announced his death on social media Saturday, saying he “died peacefully in his sleep last night.”

Maxi Jazz emerged in the British club scene in the 1980s as a DJ on the pirate station Reach FM London and founder of the Soul Food Cafe System.

He later formed Faithless along with producer-instrumentalist-DJ Rollo Armstrong, keyboardist-DJ Sister Bliss and singer-songwriter Jamie Cotto.