Watch Now
News

Actions

Maxi Jazz, front man for British band Faithless, dead at 65

Maxi Jazz.jfif
ABC
Maxi Jazz.jfif
Posted at 1:35 PM, Dec 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-24 14:35:32-05

NEW YORK (AP) — Maxi Jazz, a DJ and singer who fronted the eclectic British dance band Faithless known for such hits as “Insomnia” and “We Come 1,” has died. He was 65.

Faithless announced his death on social media Saturday, saying he “died peacefully in his sleep last night.”

Maxi Jazz emerged in the British club scene in the 1980s as a DJ on the pirate station Reach FM London and founder of the Soul Food Cafe System.

He later formed Faithless along with producer-instrumentalist-DJ Rollo Armstrong, keyboardist-DJ Sister Bliss and singer-songwriter Jamie Cotto.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019