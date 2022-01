HEARNE, Texas — Fire crews overnight battled what Robertson County EMS described as a massive apartment fire in the 700 block of East Brown Street.

No injuries were reported, but eight apartments were a total loss, Robertson County EMS said in a Facebook post.

"Red Cross has been contacted," the social media message said. "We pray for the safety of the crews battling this blaze and the families who lost their homes in this tragedy."

More details to come as they become available.