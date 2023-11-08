Massive fire battled at Texas petroleum processing plant

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas – Firefighters are battling a massive fire at a petroleum processing plant on FM 1127 just north of Shepherd.

According to county officials, residents within a five mile radius have been told to shelter-in-place and to turn off H-Vac systems in their homes and businesses.

Schools have also been safely evacuated.

Officials say the effects of the chemical in the air are currently unknown.

A major interstate, Highway 59, is being shut down in that area.

No word on injuries and the cause of the explosion.

25 News will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.

