Marlin man faces charges for assaulting man, kidnapping woman in Waco: Police

Posted at 1:19 PM, Apr 27, 2023
WACO, Texas – A Marlin man is jailed, accused of forcibly entering a residence near the 2700 block of Old Marlin Road and then assaulting a man and kidnapping a 42-year-old woman, Waco police said Thursday.

Police say Johnny Ramos, 51, also hit the woman he kidnapped in the head with a firearm during Sunday’s incident.

Ramos now is facing two counts of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault and aggravated kidnapping charges.

“Officers quickly located the female near the 400 Block of Live Oak in Marlin, she had visible but non-life-threatening injuries, and Ramos was no longer in the area,” Waco police said in a news release.

Waco police worked with the Falls County Sheriff’s Office and Marlin Police Department in arresting Ramos.

25 News will provide additional details as they become available.

