Marlin ISD confirms entire senior class is now set to graduate

MARLIN, Texas — Marlin ISD confirmed all 33 of the district's seniors are now set to graduate at the end of the month.

On May 24, the district initially confirmed it would postpone graduation after and audit found only a portion of the class met the needed requirements.

Last Tuesday, Superintendent Darryl Henson told 25 News there were 29 seniors meeting graduation requirements. A week later, all 33 are set to walk across the stage.

Graduation is now planned for June 22 at 5 p.m. in the high school auditorium.

This story will be updated as 25 News works to gather more details.