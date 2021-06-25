Man wanted for wounding Texas officer arrested in Arkansas

BATESVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A man wanted for shooting and wounding a North Texas police officer earlier this month was arrested Thursday at an Arkansas motel, authorities said.

Royce Wood, 43, is accused of opening fire June 13 on two police officers from the city of Rhome after they pulled his motorcycle over in nearby New Fairview, located about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Fort Worth. He was suspected in a home invasion that had occurred the day before.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said Wood and his girlfriend, Tiffany Caswell, 32, were arrested in Batesville, Arkansas, by local police and U.S. Marshals.

“We are tremendously relieved to know that these two, especially Wood, is in custody,” Akin said. “Because we know that Wood had made several threats against law enforcement, and he had intent, according to statements that he’s made, that he was planning to hurt more law enforcement officers.”

He said Wood faces two charges of aggravated assault on a public servant for opening fire on the officers. Both Wood and Caswell face a charge of aggravated robbery for the home invasion.

“Both Caswell and Wood entered the house with weapons, threatened the occupants, and then stole several items, televisions and other electronics,” Akin said.

Akin said that the officer was shot in the lower leg and has since been released from the hospital.

Wood and Caswell are being held in the jail in Stone County, Arkansas, while they await extradition. Jail records did not list attorneys for either of them.