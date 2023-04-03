Man standing on Houston highway hit and killed by Amazon driver: KTRK

HOUSTON — A man is dead after getting hit by an Amazon truck in southwest Houston, police said.

As first published by ABC13, police said the fatal crash happened around 3:40 a.m. Monday on Highway 6 northbound, between Westpark and Richmond.

Houston police said an Amazon Prime truck had fatally struck a man who had been standing in the middle of the road.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

At this time, police said it's still unclear as to why the pedestrian had been standing in the middle of a lane of moving traffic.

Police also said the crash area was temporarily closed off to traffic to allow for further investigation - it has since reopened.

Investigators said the Amazon driver stopped at the scene and has been cooperating with police.

Investigators also noted the respective crash area on Highway 6 is dark.