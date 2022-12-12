Watch Now
News

Actions

Man shot, taken to hospital with ‘life-threatening injuries’: Temple police

police lights.jpg
AP
Partial graphic of a police cruiser with lights
police lights.jpg
Posted at 7:19 PM, Dec 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-11 20:21:48-05

TEMPLE, Texas – Temple police are investigating a shooting that resulted in a man being taken to the hospital with “life-threatening injuries,” a news release said.

The shooting occurred about 4:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Canyon Creek Drive, Temple police said.

According to police, no suspects have been identified.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact Temple police at (254) 298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526- 8477. Callers remain anonymous.

25 News will provide additional details when they become available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019