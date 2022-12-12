Man shot, taken to hospital with ‘life-threatening injuries’: Temple police

TEMPLE, Texas – Temple police are investigating a shooting that resulted in a man being taken to the hospital with “life-threatening injuries,” a news release said.

The shooting occurred about 4:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Canyon Creek Drive, Temple police said.

According to police, no suspects have been identified.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact Temple police at (254) 298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526- 8477. Callers remain anonymous.

25 News will provide additional details when they become available.