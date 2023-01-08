Man shot leaving concert with girlfriend in downtown Houston to live: Report

HOUSTON — A man is expected to survive after being shot multiple times during an attempted robbery this Sunday in downtown Houston.

As first published by ABC 13, around 12 a.m., the victim and his girlfriend were walking from a concert when they were approached by a vehicle.

According to investigators, one of the suspects got out of a white Dodge vehicle from the passenger's side and demanded the victim's property.

The victim, who police say is in his 20s, refused and attempted to run away.

Investigators said as he ran away, one of the suspects opened fire at him, striking him once in the back and once in the hand.

The victim was later transported to the hospital where he is expected to be "ok" - no other injuries were reported.

Police said both suspects, described as two Black men, took off in the Dodge in an unknown direction.

Investigators have since confirmed that shell casings were found at the scene.