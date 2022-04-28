Man sentenced to death for killing deputy adds life sentence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A man sentenced to death for fatally shooting a Tennessee sheriff’s deputy in 2018 before setting fire to his patrol car with his body inside is now facing an additional federal sentence of life in prison.

The sentence was handed down Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Nashville for Steven Wiggins. Last August, a jury sentenced Wiggins to death in state court in the May 2018 killing of Dickson County Sheriff’s Sgt. Daniel Baker.

The federal government had been seeking the death penalty as well. U.S. Attorney Mark Wildasin’s office says Wiggins pleaded guilty last month under a plea deal including a life sentence to the federal charges.

The federal sentence doesn’t change the state death sentence.

The grisly slaying set off a two-day manhunt.