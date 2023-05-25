Man On A Mission: Temple resident hosts 2nd walk honoring Uvalde school shooting victims

Daniel Chapin, founder of Uvalde Foundation for Kids, is ready to embark on another journey.

“I don’t train my body … I just train my heart,” Chapin said. “I’m going to wake up and I’m going to have a cup of coffee and I’m going to look at 21 photos and I’m going to walk 21 miles.”

From Temple City Hall to the 3C Cowboy Fellowship Church in Salado Chapin will take a 21-mile, seven-hour trek honoring each and every life lost in Uvalde one year ago.

“One year later, if I'm honest, I still feel that we have left so much undone for these families,” Chapin explained.

This time last year, Chapin walked 21 miles in 21 days. He then took it a step further and founded “The Uvalde Foundation for Kids”. Today 130 volunteers across the country work to raise funds for student scholarships and emergency aid in the event of school crises.

The success of the foundation isn’t what keeps him going. Chapin works a full-time job at Cracker Barrel but before that he was a first responder. He was there the day 13 lives were taken at Columbine High.

“Before I’m a foundation founder … before I’m any title you want to attach to it,” Chapin said. “I’m a dad first and I think that as a dad you don’t have words because I have heard the pain in their voices.”