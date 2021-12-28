Watch
News

Actions

Man looking for deer antlers finds remains of missing MMA fighter

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
David Koenig (Facebook)
David Koenig (Facebook).PNG
Posted at 2:20 PM, Dec 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-28 15:20:40-05

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — Branson police say skeletal remains found last week in a wooded area were those of David Koenig, an amateur mixed martial arts fighter who had been missing for nearly two years.

A man looking for deer antlers found the remains Dec. 22. Police said Monday that the remains were those of Koenig, who was last seen on Feb. 8, 2020.

A forensic pathologist examined the remains and found no trauma. The examination determined that foul play was not believed to be a factor in Koenig’s death.

Branson police and several other agencies had conducted searches for Koenig since his disappearance.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019