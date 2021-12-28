Man looking for deer antlers finds remains of missing MMA fighter

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — Branson police say skeletal remains found last week in a wooded area were those of David Koenig, an amateur mixed martial arts fighter who had been missing for nearly two years.

A man looking for deer antlers found the remains Dec. 22. Police said Monday that the remains were those of Koenig, who was last seen on Feb. 8, 2020.

A forensic pathologist examined the remains and found no trauma. The examination determined that foul play was not believed to be a factor in Koenig’s death.

Branson police and several other agencies had conducted searches for Koenig since his disappearance.