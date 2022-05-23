Man kills wife and 2 teen girls in Alabama home, then kills self

RIVERSIDE, Ala. (AP) — A man killed his wife and two teen girls in an Alabama home, then killed himself as police arrived, authorities said.

Officers were coming to the home in Riverside after getting an emergency call Sunday morning about a suicidal person, investigators told media outlets.

Moments after officers arrived, William Huntoon Vance, 54, shot and killed himself with a handgun, police said.

Inside the home, authorities found Vance’s 51-year-old wife, Florence, dead along with a 16-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl, police said.

The names of the girls were not released Sunday.